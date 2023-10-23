Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231018-N-AL206-1030 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), conduct strike scenarios in the Combat Information Center as part of routine operations, Oct. 18, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 8099462
    VIRIN: 231018-N-AL206-1030
    Resolution: 3245x2163
    Size: 190.58 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet
    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet
    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet
    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT