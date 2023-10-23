231018-N-AL206-1009 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Mark Delmendo, from Largo, Florida, left, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Mathew Hummel, from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), conduct strike scenarios in the Combat Information Center as part of routine operations, Oct. 18, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 09:39 Photo ID: 8099461 VIRIN: 231018-N-AL206-1009 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 250.94 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 6th Fleet [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.