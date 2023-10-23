USS Normandy Daily Operations

231018-N-LK647-1084 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Blake Alvey, from St. Mary’s County, Maryland, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 70), assembles a rotor blade spindle in the hangar bay of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) as part of routine operations, Oct. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

