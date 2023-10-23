Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231018-N-LK647-1056 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Joshua Hunt, from Lakeland, Florida, right, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Kade Clayton, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), conducts routine maintenance on Normandy’s forward 5-inch gun, Oct. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

