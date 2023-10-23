Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Confidence Course [Image 4 of 10]

    Echo Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 31, 2023. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Echo Company Confidence Course [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical Training
    Basic Training
    2nd BN
    Confidence Course
    Echo Co.
    MCRDPI

