MA3 Gabriel Marquez Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 31, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Gabriel Marquez, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Certificate of Reenlistment from Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, during his reenlistment ceremony on Oct. 31, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Delaney S. Jensen)

