2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) service members listen to speeches during their Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djiobuti, Oct. 28, 2023. CJTF-HOA provides dependable, tactical and strategic support to operations across East Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)
