    2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th [Image 5 of 6]

    2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Lt. Col. Patrick Szvetitz, commander of the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion (AOB), and Command Sgt. Maj. Melodie Hunt, the senior enlisted leader of the 2-130th AOB, covers their unit’s colors to signify the end of the unit’s authority and the completion of their mission during a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2023. CJTF-HOA provides dependable, tactical and strategic support to operations across East Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 07:31
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Djibouti
    Africa
    North Carolina National Guard
    CJTF-HOA
    Solider
    AOB

