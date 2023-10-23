2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Szvetitz, commander of the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion (AOB), gives a speech during a transfer of authority ceremony signifying the end of his time with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2023. The 3-58th AOB, will take over the responsibility of aiding in tactical and strategic operations across East Africa for CJTF-HOA. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

