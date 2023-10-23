2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, gives a speech welcoming the new Air Operations Battalion (AOB) during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2023. The 3-58th AOB will aid in tactical and strategic operations across Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, and other areas of interest for CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

