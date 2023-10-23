2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

Members of the outgoing 2-130th Airfield Operations Batallion surrounds the Camp Lemonnier stage following their Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djioubti Oct. 28, 2023. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force commanding general, wished a heartfelt goodbye to the North Carolina based AOB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

