Members of the outgoing 2-130th Airfield Operations Batallion surrounds the Camp Lemonnier stage following their Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djioubti Oct. 28, 2023. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force commanding general, wished a heartfelt goodbye to the North Carolina based AOB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8099225
|VIRIN:
|231028-Z-NH807-1036
|Resolution:
|4794x3190
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of engineering mission to 3-58th
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT