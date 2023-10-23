Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th [Image 2 of 6]

    2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the outgoing 2-130th Airfield Operations Batallion surrounds the Camp Lemonnier stage following their Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djioubti Oct. 28, 2023. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force commanding general, wished a heartfelt goodbye to the North Carolina based AOB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 07:31
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
