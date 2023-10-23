2-130th AOB transfers responsibility of airfield operations to 3-58th

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Douglas Lindsay, commander of the 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion (AOB), gives a speech during a transfer of authority ceremony signifying the beginning of his unit’s time with Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2023.The 3-58th AOB will aid in tactical and strategic operations across East Africa. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

