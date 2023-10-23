Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea

231030-N-CV021-1011 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea, Oct. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|10.30.2023
|11.01.2023 06:57
|8099218
|231030-N-CV021-1011
|6720x4480
|1.94 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|0
|0
