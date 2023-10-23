Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 9]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231030-N-CV021-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Tyra Henderson, from Rossell, Kansas, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jacob Walt McQuillan, from Brownsburg, Indiana, right, prepare a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) for a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oct. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 06:57
    Photo ID: 8099215
    VIRIN: 231030-N-CV021-1003
    Resolution: 5857x3905
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: BROWNSBURG, IN, US
    Hometown: RUSSELL, KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT