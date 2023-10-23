231030-N-CV021-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Tyra Henderson, from Rossell, Kansas, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jacob Walt McQuillan, from Brownsburg, Indiana, right, prepare a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) for a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Oct. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 06:57
|Photo ID:
|8099215
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-CV021-1003
|Resolution:
|5857x3905
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|BROWNSBURG, IN, US
|Hometown:
|RUSSELL, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS
