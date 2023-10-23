Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Sailors play rugby in the community during port visit to Manila

MANILA, Republic of the Philippines (Oct. 29, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), practice rugby drills with the Manila Nomads recreational club as part of a community relations (COMREL) event during a scheduled port visit to Manilla, Republic of the Philippines, Oct. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

