    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Sailors play rugby in the community during port visit to Manila [Image 1 of 5]

    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Sailors play rugby in the community during port visit to Manila

    PHILIPPINES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    MANILA, Republic of the Philippines (Oct. 29, 2023) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), play a game of rugby with the Manila Nomads recreational club as part of a community relations (COMREL) event during a scheduled port visit to Manilla, Republic of the Philippines, Oct. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    This work, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Sailors play rugby in the community during port visit to Manila [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Manila
    Rugby
    COMREL
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Manila Nomads

