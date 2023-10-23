Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls Conducts RAS with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Robert Smalls Conducts RAS with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231027-N-QF023-1009
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) Seaman Travion King, from Houston, observes USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) as it comes alongside Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) before a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Oct. 27. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 22:47
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Robert Smalls Conducts RAS with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

