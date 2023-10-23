USS Robert Smalls Conducts RAS with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

231027-N-QF023-1009

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) Seaman Travion King, from Houston, observes USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) as it comes alongside Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) before a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Oct. 27. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



