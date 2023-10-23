Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023 [Image 2 of 16]

    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Chief Religious Program Specialist Abdoulaye Kaba gives candy to a trick-or-treater at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Dragon Vale housing area Oct. 27, 2023. CFAS opened its base housing areas to the public, enabling more than 1,000 Japanese members of the local community to experience trick-or-treating and enjoy Halloween festivities alongside American families from the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 22:26
    Photo ID: 8098922
    VIRIN: 231027-N-HI376-1040
    Resolution: 3832x3168
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023
    CFAS Halloween Open Base 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    Costumes
    Trick-or-Treat
    Trick or Treat
    Open Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT