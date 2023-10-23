Yokota students hold colorful signs while walking along the Yokota High School track, Oct. 26, 2023, during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Students, teachers and community members were encouraged to wear orange, make signs and walk in support of standing up against bullying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 8098759 VIRIN: 231026-F-QX174-1163 Resolution: 2735x1827 Size: 531.56 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.