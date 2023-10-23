Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota schools, community step-up to end bullying [Image 2 of 2]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota students hold colorful signs while walking along the Yokota High School track, Oct. 26, 2023, during the Yokota Walk Against Bullying at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Students, teachers and community members were encouraged to wear orange, make signs and walk in support of standing up against bullying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

