JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director holds Conference with DHA and Hawaii Senator Buenaventura

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, met with Defense Health Agency personnel and Hawaii Senator Joy San Buenaventura. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

