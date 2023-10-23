Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin hosts Australian Defense Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Australian Defense Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 8098420
    VIRIN: 231031-D-XI929-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 35.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Secretary Austin hosts Australian Defense Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon
    SecDefAustin
    Australian DPM Richard Marles

