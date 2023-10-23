Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 State of Keesler Morning Call [Image 6 of 8]

    2023 State of Keesler Morning Call

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen, members of the Chamber of Commerce and community leaders listen to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, Second Air Force commander, give her remarks during the 2023 State of Keesler Morning Call at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 31, 2023. The event is designed to exchange information with business and community leaders and to strengthen Keesler's bond with the local community to allow vast networking opportunities with business leaders and stakeholders. Furthermore, this is an opportunity for Keesler to highlight its mission to those who are not familiar with its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 8098366
    VIRIN: 231031-F-TI822-1050
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.75 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 State of Keesler Morning Call [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    2023 State of Keesler Morning Call

