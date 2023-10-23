Fire response training

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron respond to a simulated aircraft egress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. They were evaluated from the initial call and response, to arriving on scene and safely rescuing the pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
