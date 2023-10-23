Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire response training

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron respond to a simulated aircraft egress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. They were evaluated from the initial call and response, to arriving on scene and safely rescuing the pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    This work, Fire response training, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    egress
    civil engineering squadron
    Fire & Emergency Services
    chemical environment training
    A 10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

