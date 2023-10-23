Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron respond to a simulated aircraft egress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. They were evaluated from the initial call and response, to arriving on scene and safely rescuing the pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 14:44 Photo ID: 8098179 VIRIN: 231024-F-KQ087-1171 Resolution: 5644x3755 Size: 0 B Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire response training, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.