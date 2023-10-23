Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    34th commandant of the GSDF Air Defense School Maj. Gen. Naonobu Koyama [Image 11 of 15]

    34th commandant of the GSDF Air Defense School Maj. Gen. Naonobu Koyama

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    34th commandant of the GSDF Air Defense School Maj. Gen. Naonobu Koyama, visits the Air Defense Artillery Commandant and Chief Col. Curtis King, along with his command staff.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 14:22
    Photo ID: 8098131
    VIRIN: 231031-O-ZY123-5476
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th commandant of the GSDF Air Defense School Maj. Gen. Naonobu Koyama [Image 15 of 15], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #firsttofire #ada

