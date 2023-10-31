Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF & SECSTATE Testify Before Senate Committee on Appropriations

    SECDEF &amp; SECSTATE Testify Before Senate Committee on Appropriations

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Senator Patty Murray and Senator Susan Collins speak to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken during a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on the National Security Supplemental Request, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

