ACCMA is committed to becoming a model employer of people with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and it provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the contributions of individuals with both seen and unseen disabilities in the workforce. Also, Sept. 26, 2023, marked the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The Rehab Act was a civil rights law that prohibited discrimination against federal employees with disabilities. Army Civilian Career Management Activity is proud to join this nationwide initiative and affirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated and embraced.

