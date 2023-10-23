Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACCMA is committed to becoming a model employer of people with disabilities

    ACCMA is committed to becoming a model employer of people with disabilities

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Cristina Piosa 

    Army Civilian Career Management Activity

    October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and it provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the contributions of individuals with both seen and unseen disabilities in the workforce. Also, Sept. 26, 2023, marked the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The Rehab Act was a civil rights law that prohibited discrimination against federal employees with disabilities. Army Civilian Career Management Activity is proud to join this nationwide initiative and affirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated and embraced.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8097680
    VIRIN: 231015-A-A0969-3002
    Resolution: 1410x1182
    Size: 366.64 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACCMA is committed to becoming a model employer of people with disabilities, by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ACCMA is committed to becoming a model employer of people with disabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NDEAM
    Army Civilians
    ACCMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT