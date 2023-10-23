Mr. Jim Warne, Community Engagement and Diversity Director at University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities, gives his remarks at the 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability awards Ceremony at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in Arlington, Va., Oct. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 8097675 VIRIN: 231026-A-TG877-1110 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 1.49 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability awards [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.