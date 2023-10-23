Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability awards [Image 2 of 5]

    The 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability awards

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish S. Vazirani gives his remarks at the 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability awards Ceremony at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in Arlington, Va., Oct. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 8097673
    VIRIN: 231026-A-TG877-1075
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 43rd Annual Department of Defense Disability awards [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

