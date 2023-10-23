CST Radiological Training

The 22nd Civil Support Team (CST) from the Puerto Rico National Guard trains alongside the 33rd CST from Washington D.C. on how to detect and identify radiological material in Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico Oct. 24-26. The training event conducted by the Department of Energy consisted of two days of classroom instruction followed by a practical excercise on the final day where the participants from both CSTs had the opportunity to test what they had learned. (National Guard photo by Josue Rivera)

