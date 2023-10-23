Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CST Radiological Training [Image 16 of 17]

    CST Radiological Training

    FT. BUCHANAN, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The 22nd Civil Support Team (CST) from the Puerto Rico National Guard trains alongside the 33rd CST from Washington D.C. on how to detect and identify radiological material in Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico Oct. 24-26. The training event conducted by the Department of Energy consisted of two days of classroom instruction followed by a practical excercise on the final day where the participants from both CSTs had the opportunity to test what they had learned. (National Guard photo by Josue Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 8097285
    VIRIN: 231026-Z-UP252-8238
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 316.62 KB
    Location: FT. BUCHANAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CST Radiological Training [Image 17 of 17], by Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRNG
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    33rd CST
    22nd CST

