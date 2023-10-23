Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Color for a cause: Dover Against Violence Color Run [Image 7 of 8]

    Color for a cause: Dover Against Violence Color Run

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The footsteps of the Color for a Cause: Dover Against Violence Color Run participants mark a sidewalk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2023. The annual event aims to bring awareness and prevention to sexual assault and domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

