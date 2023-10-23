Col. Rusty Gohn, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, presents the medal of fastest female to Senior Airman Carlissa Custer, 436th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment section lead during the Color for a Cause: Dover Against Violence Color Run at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2023. The annual event aims to bring awareness and prevention to sexual assault and domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

