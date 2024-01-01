The Honorable Minister Jack Ading, Minister of of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the Republic of Marshall Islands, left, explains the significance of a gift to Capt. Brian Quin, Pacific Partnership 2024-1's mission commander, at the RMI Opening Ceremony during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 31, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8097072
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-AU520-1063
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MAJURO, MH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
