Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony

The Honorable Minister Jack Ading, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the Republic of Marshall Islands, gives remarks during the RMI Opening Ceremony during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 31, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Location: MAJURO, MH by PO2 Jacob Woitzel