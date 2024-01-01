Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony [Image 20 of 23]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Capt. Brian Quin, Pacific Partnership 2024-1's mission commander, gives remarks during the Republic of Marshall Islands Opening Ceremony during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Oct. 31, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 05:30
    Photo ID: 8097070
    VIRIN: 231031-N-AU520-1055
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

