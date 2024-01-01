Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony [Image 18 of 23]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Royal Australian Navy Able Seaman (Musician) Maggie James, sings the U.S. and Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) national anthems during the opening ceremony for the RMI Pacific Partnership 2024-1 mission stop in Majuro, RMI, Oct. 31, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 05:30
    Photo ID: 8097068
    VIRIN: 231031-N-AU520-1034
    Resolution: 4573x3044
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

