Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Opening Ceremony

Royal Australian Navy Able Seaman (Musician) Maggie James, sings the U.S. and Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) national anthems during the opening ceremony for the RMI Pacific Partnership 2024-1 mission stop in Majuro, RMI, Oct. 31, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 Location: MAJURO, MH