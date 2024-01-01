Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Surgery Screening [Image 17 of 23]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Surgery Screening

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Hospitalman Braden Beavers from Cleveland, Tennesse, draws blood from a Marshallese local at Majuro Hospital in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Oct. 31, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 05:30
    Photo ID: 8097067
    VIRIN: 231030-N-RM312-1075
    Resolution: 5530x3950
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Surgery Screening [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

