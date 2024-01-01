Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Surgery Screening

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kaleb Sherwood from Layton, Utah, checks a Marshallese locals eyes for foreign objects at Majuro Hospital in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Oct. 31, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

