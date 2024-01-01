Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Surgery Screening

Hospitalman Miguel Veluz (center), from Temecula, California, checks vital signs of a Marshallese local for pre-surgery screening Oct. 31, 2023 at the Majuro Hospital in Majuro, Republic of Marshall Islands during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

