    Combined Resolve 24-01 101st Airborne Division [Image 6 of 8]

    Combined Resolve 24-01 101st Airborne Division

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, attached to 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, load injured personnel to the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle to get them to a medical evacuation checkpoint during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 30, 2023. Combined Resolve 24-01 is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa training exercise, designed to prepare U.S. brigade combat teams, NATO allies and partners in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers from 14 nations participated in this event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

    TAGS

    Germany
    101st Airborne Division
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    VictoryCorps

