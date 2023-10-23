Combined Resolve 24-01 101st Airborne Division

U.S. Soldiers attached to the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, react to a simulated chemical attack during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 30, 2023. Combined Resolve 24-01 is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa training exercise, designed to prepare U.S. brigade combat teams, NATO allies and partners in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers from 14 nations participated in this event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

