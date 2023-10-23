Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231030-N-GA297-1023

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Eric Alter (right) Miguel Veluz, from Shelby Township, Michigan, checks the temperature of a Marshallese local for pre-surgery screening Oct. 31, 2023 at the Majuro Hospital in Majuro, Republic of Marshall Islands during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 05:30
    VIRIN: 231030-N-GA297-1023
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
