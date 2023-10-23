Combined Resolve 24-01 101st Airborne Division

Pfc. Malachi Pitts, with 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, ground guides a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 30, 2023. Combined Resolve 24-01 is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa training exercise, designed to prepare U.S. brigade combat teams, NATO allies and partners in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers from 14 nations participated in this event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

