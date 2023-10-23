A pile of magazines, and personal protective equipment lay on a table as U.S. Soldiers assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion qualify with the M4 carbine, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 04:00 Photo ID: 8097034 VIRIN: 231025-A-BD610-1071 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.58 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFNORTH Bn Qualification [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.