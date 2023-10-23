AFNORTH Bn Qualification

View of the Training Support Center Benelux firing range as U.S. Soldiers assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion qualify with the M4 carbine, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 10.25.2023
Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE