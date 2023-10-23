AFNORTH Bn Qualification

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Brickle, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, looks at her score as she qualifies with the M4 carbine, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

