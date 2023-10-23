U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Brickle, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, fires through an obstacle as she qualifies with the M4 carbine, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 04:00 Photo ID: 8097029 VIRIN: 231025-A-BD610-1050 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 19 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFNORTH Bn Qualification [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.