U.S. Army Sgt. Ana Ferreira-Harris, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, qualifies with the M4 carbine in the prone supported position, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 04:00
|Photo ID:
|8097020
|VIRIN:
|231025-A-BD610-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Bn Qualification [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
