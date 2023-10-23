Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNORTH Bn Qualification [Image 2 of 16]

    AFNORTH Bn Qualification

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ana Ferreira-Harris, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, qualifies with the M4 carbine in the prone supported position, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 04:00
    VIRIN: 231025-A-BD610-1010
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Qualification
    AFNORTH Bn
    USA NATO Bde
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

