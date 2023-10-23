Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military leaders meet with USO Guam Advisory Council

    GUAM

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Oct. 27, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), offers military updates during a USO Advisory Council meeting, Oct. 27.

    The meeting was attended by USO personnel, volunteers, advisory council members, and military leaders in Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

