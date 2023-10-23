Military leaders meet with USO Guam Advisory Council

TUMON, Guam (Oct. 27, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), offers military updates during a USO Advisory Council meeting, Oct. 27.
The meeting was attended by USO personnel, volunteers, advisory council members, and military leaders in Guam.
(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
