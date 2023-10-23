Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) hosts a celebratory meal for Sailors born in September and October [Image 4 of 4]

    The USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) hosts a celebratory meal for Sailors born in September and October

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231027-N-CV021-1092 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Jason King, from Morvant, Trinidad and Tobago, prepares a special meal in the South China Sea for Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) born in September and October, Oct. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 8096930
    VIRIN: 231027-N-CV021-1092
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MORVANT/PORT-OF-SPAIN, POS, TT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) hosts a celebratory meal for Sailors born in September and October [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

